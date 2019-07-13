Fort Knox's Pirate Parlay Weekend

This weekend at Fort Knox in Prospect, the park has been taken over by pirates!

Pirate Parlay is a big family friendly festival in the park.

It offers plenty of games and activities for kids, and the opportunity to see some pirates.

"Today we have a talk like a pirate contest, dress like a pirate contest. And then the pirates have all their set up, they have the living camp inside. Today is just, everybody has a good time," said park employee Lisa Petrino.

"Just getting to meet everybody from the community. Kids getting to dress up and have fun. Parents having fun watching their kids play games, have some food. People just get to walk around the fort." said Amanda Curtis, a volunteer at the event.

There's no additional cost beyond regular park admission.

Activities are going on outside and inside the fort!

And most of the festival's activities are free!

"Well there's a lot going on, we encourage everyone to come down. We will also be repeating most all of this again tomorrow. This is a three day parlay. Parlay is when a bunch of pirates get together and have a really good time," said park administrative assistant Michael Locke.