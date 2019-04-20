Fort Kent on high alert for possible flooding

The rain and snow melt over the next few days has a number of County communities on high alert for possible flooding. One of those communities is Fort Kent, where officials will be watching conditions closely and already have plans in place..

"We have to prepare for the worst but still hope for the best," said Edward Endee, Fire Chief of the Fort Kent Fire Department.

That's the name of the game up in Fort Kent...as lots of rain and snow melt could cause serious flooding.

"The people who had difficulty in 2008 if the scenario plays out will have difficulties again in those area," said Endee.

And so a meeting of the minds on Friday morning finalized the flood plans, which includes having volunteers on standby, a potential emergency operations center at Lonesome Pine Trails, and a potential shelter space at the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

"They are partnering with the Red Cross and that's in place...at a moments notice they can be in town and setting up."

Officials say the trouble spot of '08 which could prove troublesome again is the confluence of the Fish River and the St. John River. A building hit hard back then was the St. Louis Roman Catholic Church. Priest Jean Paul LaBrie wasn't at the church back then...but says he feels that they're in better shape.

"Anxious, concerned, overall pretty good...I think the community is more prepared this year than they would have been ten years ago," said LaBrie.

The church's main focus over the weekend though - will of course be the Easter holiday.

"Busy with good stuff but at the same time I think we just need to be aware that it's in the background, not make it a priority but be prepared," said LaBrie.

Endee asks residents to stay alert ...keep up with the latest forecasts, and most importantly stay safe.