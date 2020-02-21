Fort Kent man faces several charges after police pursuit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Fort Kent man is facing a number of charges after running from the police in Saint John.
State Police say they attempted to stop a car driven by 26-year-old Donny McBreairty on Route 161 Thursday.
Police say McBreairty didn't stop and a pursuit took place.
The trooper recognized McBreairty and ended the pursuit.
We're told police later found the vehicle at a house in the area and found McBreairty inside.
He was arrested for eluding, criminal speeding, operating after suspension along with other charges.
He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail.