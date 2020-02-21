Fort Kent man faces several charges after police pursuit

A Fort Kent man is facing a number of charges after running from the police in Saint John.

State Police say they attempted to stop a car driven by 26-year-old Donny McBreairty on Route 161 Thursday.

Police say McBreairty didn't stop and a pursuit took place.

The trooper recognized McBreairty and ended the pursuit.

We're told police later found the vehicle at a house in the area and found McBreairty inside.

He was arrested for eluding, criminal speeding, operating after suspension along with other charges.

He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail.