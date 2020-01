Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Fort Fairfield man who violated his probation terms and has a warrant out for his arrest.

The Fort Fairfield Police Department posted on their Facebook page Sunday morning saying that they need help finding Seth Lockhart for a probation revocation.

If you see him, you're asked not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Lockhart's whereabouts is asked to call police at 532-5400.