Fort Fairfield police charge juvenile with terrorizing

An 11-year-old has been charged with terrorizing after an incident Thursday at the Community Recreation Center in Fort Fairfield.

Police say they were called there for a report of a juvenile with a handgun.

They identified the suspect after interviewing several witnesses.

Officers then went to the boy's home where he was taken into custody.

We're told the weapon was seized and determined to be a non-functional pellet gun.

The juvenile was released to his parents' custody.