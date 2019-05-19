Fort Fairfield man dies following crash on I-95

A Fort Fairfield man is dead and one woman is injured follow a crash on I-95 Saturday night in Howland.

Authorities say 29-year-old Ted MacArthur died at the scene following the crash near mile marker 217 southbound just after 7:30.

Police say 30-year-old Leslie Greenlaw of Linneus was driving.

Officials say she lost control of the car in the passing lane and left the road down an embankment.

Greenlaw was taken to a Bangor hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say Greenlaw was wearing a seat belt, MacArthur was not.

