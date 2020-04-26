Fort Fairfield man accused of leading police on chase through Saco, Biddeford

A Fort Fairfield man is accused of driving through a construction site and leading police on a chase through Saco and Biddeford Sunday morning.

Police said Christopher Nelson, 38, took out several construction cones, drove in the wrong lane and nearly hit another vehicle head-on near Industrial Park Road just before 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Workers from the construction site followed his pickup truck to a nearby business, but he sped off before police arrived, officials said.

Nelson then sped off again when officers tried to pull him over on Route 112, police said.

Officers chased him to Boom Road, where they laid down spike mats. Nelson made it to the intersection of Elm and Pine streets before spinning out, police said.

Nelson is facing several charges and was taken to the York County Jail.

Nobody was injured in the chase.