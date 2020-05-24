Fort Fairfield VFW honors fallen soldiers

Those who fought for our freedom were honored yesterday in Fort Fairfield.

The Fort Fairfield VFW and community officials gathered to place flags by the graves of veterans.

The post commander says it's a community effort they put forth each year to remember those who served our country and paid the ultimate price.

"This is just amazing. It's wonderful to have the support that we have here in town."

"It's truly an honor to be asked to be here today. We have folks from the United States Border Patrol here with us my department and some other folks that will be here joining us to do this, It's it's truly an honor to be asked by our local VFW."

The Fort Fairfield VFW says it appreciates the support from the town during this ceremony.