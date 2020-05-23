Fort Fairfield woman dies following crash

A woman in Aroostook County has died following a single-car crash in Fort Fairfield.

It happened on Main Street around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Police say they found the driver, 54-year-old Karen Heath of Fort Fairfield unresponsive inside.

She was later taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say they observed Heath to be unconscious in the car just before crossing into the opposing lane, nearly missing an oncoming car, and hitting a light post on the opposite side of the road.

Police are still investigating but they believe Heath suffered a medical episode.