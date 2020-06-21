Fort Fairfield officials warn of possible coronavirus exposure

Five members of Fort Fairfield Fire-Rescue and one police officer may have been exposed to coronavirus.

Officials with the department say they may have been exposed Saturday by an individual during training at the Fort Fairfield Fire Department.

Although it's believed the exposure is low-risk, officials say all necessary precautions have been taken and the Maine CDC has been notified.

The individuals have been quarantined.

Officials are working to get all potentially exposed staff members tested Sunday.

Director of Public Safety, Shawn Newell said, "While we believe this exposure is low and isolated, we are taking all necessary precautions to protect our staff and public. A thorough sanitizing of the areas where staff had been was disinfected according to guidelines. The Town Office was not affected and we do not anticipate any disruptions to normal town office business."

We're told the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office will be assisting the town with police coverage until their staff is cleared to return to work.

