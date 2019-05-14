Former treasurer accused of stealing money from Litchfield Fair goes before judge

The former treasurer accused of stealing more than $120,000 from the Litchfield Fair made his first court appearance.

37-year-old Ryan Beaudette of West Gardiner was arrested last August.

He went before a judge Monday in Augusta.

Beaudette was the treasurer of the Litchfield Farmer's Club. The nonprofit group runs the yearly agricultural fair.

Organizers say Beaudette drained the money that was to be used for last year's event.

They turned to the community for last minute donations to save the fair.

Beaudette was treasurer of the club for four years.

