A man who worked at the Bangor Y for many years goes on trial this week for sex crimes.

42-year-old Matthew Cook of Bangor is charged with unlawful sexual touching.

He was employed by the Y as a swim instructor.

The District Attorney's Office says the crime does not involve children who used the Y.

He's accused of inappropriate behavior involving an 18-year-old woman in Newport last spring.

His trial is set to start on Thursday.