Former student teacher at Midcoast high school pleads guilty to sex crime involving student

A former student teacher at Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport who had sex with a student has pleaded guilty.

21-year-old Eben Wight of St. George was charged with gross sexual assault.

He was given a one-year deferred sentence Thursday with a chance to plead guilty to a lesser charge of unlawful sexual touching.

Wight can do that if he stays out of trouble in the next year and takes part in counseling and sex offender treatment.

He'd then be ordered to serve no more than three months in jail.

Wight was arrested in May after the school superintendent received a letter and told police.

Wight admitted to police he had a sexual relationship with the 18-year-old female student.

It's a crime because Wight had an instructional role over her at the time.

He taught various music classes at the school and that's where he met the teenager.

