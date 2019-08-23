Former school department employee accused of child porn possession

A former Bangor School Department employee is accused of possessing child pornography.

According to the superintendent, Alan Kochis resigned, effective August 9th.

Kochis worked in the central office at City Hall for more than 20 years as the Director of Business Services.

The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit is assisting with the investigation.

In a statement released today, the Bangor School Department says it has no evidence or information that these allegations are connected to the Bangor School Department

Kochis is due in court next month and can't have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.