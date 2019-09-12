Former private music instructor pleads not guilty to nearly 3 dozen sex charges

A former private music instructor pleaded not guilty Thursday to nearly three dozen counts involving unlawful sexual contact and touching.

MGN Online

A Cumberland County grand jury indicted Joshua King, 32, of Wiscasset, earlier this week.

King was originally arrested in January after police said a girl told a parent that King had touched her during lessons.

Prosecutors said King began touching the girl inappropriately in 2017.

New charges against King include 25 counts of unlawful sexual contact involving a child under the age of 12, four counts of unlawful sexual touching involving a child under the age of 14 and six counts of assault.

After King was initially charged in January, prosecutors said police heard from another girl who said King had inappropriate contact with her during music lessons.