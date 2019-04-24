Former legislator sentenced for scamming elderly women

A former state lawmaker from Frankfort was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing more than $3 million from two elderly women and evading taxes.

54-year old Robert Lindell Jr. was found guilty in November of theft and tax evasion.

Tuesday, a Superior Court judge called Lindell's offenses the worst theft he's ever seen during sentencing.

In addition to prison time, Lindell was also ordered to pay $750, 000 in restitution. The judge says he based that amount on Lindell's ability to repay his victims rather than the total loss.

