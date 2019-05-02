Former legislator from Hampden passes away after brief illness

A Hampden man who represented his town in the state legislature has passed away after a brief illness.

Jim Davitt was elected to serve House District 101 in 2014.

He taught law studies at UMA Bangor.

He also served on his town planning board and school board in addition to his work with many area non profits.

Davitt and his wife Mary Louis-Davitt owned the Nonesuch Farm Bed and Breakfast for 7 years, selling it in 2011.

He is survived by his wife and children.

Jim Davitt was 76.