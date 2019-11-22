Former lawyer makes first court appearance

A former Newport lawyer accused of stealing 250-thousand dollars from a client was in court Friday.

Prosecutors say 72-year-old Dale Thistle did not turn over 250-thousand dollars owed to a victim's family after a wrongful death settlement.

He pleaded not guilty and is being held on one-thousand-dollars bail.

Thistle failed to appear in court earlier in the month so an arrest warrant was issued...he was living in Quebec City at the time.

"Our primary fear of him leaving is gone and so the purpose of bail is to ensure that a person appears at court and doesn't undermine the judicial system. I think that goal is met by a small amount of cash bail because Mr. Thistle doesn't have any money to put towards this. It would be someone else's money anyway. "

Thistle's due back in court in February.