A former high school phys ed and health teacher accused of sex crimes against two students has been sentenced.

25-year-old Izaak Bolduc was employed by Deer Isle-Stonington's middle and high schools and was a basketball coach.

He lost his job in May when he was arrested for unlawful sexual contact with a student.

He pled guilty on all charges.

He was sentenced to nearly a year in jail.

Bolduc also will be a registered sex offender for 10 years.