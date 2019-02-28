Former governor: Popular presidential vote would hurt whites

Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage says elimination of the electoral college would hurt "white people."

LePage told WVOM that replacing the electoral college with a popular vote for president would give minorities more power and "white people will not have anything to say."

The Republican made the remark during a wide-ranging discussion.

LePage said elimination of the electoral college would mean there's never another presidential candidate from small states like "Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Wyoming, Montana, Rhode Island."

This isn't the first time LePage has injected race into a discussion. While governor, he blamed out-of-state, minority dealers for bringing drugs into Maine and added that those out-of-staters often impregnate "young, white" girls while in Maine.