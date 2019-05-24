Former football player accused of murder takes the stand in his own defense

The Bar Harbor man accused of raping and killing a former high school classmate last summer took the stand today in his own defense.

22-year-old Jalique Keene is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Mikaela Conley.

Her body was discovered in Bar Harbor last June.

Keene took the stand this morning.

During his testimony, Keene stated he does not remember certain parts of that day.

He testified that Conley was pushing and slapping him.

Keene also told the court that he and Conley had consensual sex before the fight.

The trial resumes Friday afternoon.

A jury will determine keene's fate.

