Former church in Bangor now home to dance school

A dance school in downtown Bangor has found a new space after a six month search.

The former Grace United Methodist Church at 193 Union Street is now the home of the Thomas School of Dance.

The school closed on the property Friday and the owner Cassie Pillsbury worked with a small staff over the weekend to prepare the space for classes Monday.

The school offers classes on tap, jazz, ballet, hip-hop, ballroom dancing and more.

"We have four studios ready to be up and running right now and there's so much potential for improvement and expansion and we have bigger studios and fabulous architecture. It's just a beautiful space."

They offer classes for everyone from toddlers to seniors and registration is still open.

You can find out more at thomasschoolofdance.com. A link can be found in the sidebar.

