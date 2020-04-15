Former Maine chief justice formally introduced as UMaine law school dean

Maine's former chief justice was formally introduced Wednesday as Dean of the University of Maine School of Law.

Leigh Saufley was picked after a large national search, according to the University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

It was a little different from traditional ceremonies.

The virtual celebration was live-streamed and then posted on Youtube.

Dean Saufley says she's excited to get to work and watch law students grow.

'The University of Maine School of Law will be right here to provide the lawyers of the future. Lawyers with a strong tradition of public service, solid ethics, a fierce support for the rule of law and willingness to solve problems in brand new ways," Dean Saufley said.

Saufley's duties begin immediately.

She says in these unprecedented times, it's an honor to be selected.