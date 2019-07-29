Former U.S. Coast Guard Housing online auction close date announced

New information on an online auction for Former Coast Guard Housing in Jonesport.

The auction is expected to close next Monday afternoon at 2.

This Victorian-style home is located on 9 Ferry Street.

It's single-family - around 2,000 square feet with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

There's also a mudroom, deck, porch and gorgeous views.

For more information about the online auction visit the link below or call Barbara Salfity at 617-565-5720 (email- Barbara.Salfity@gsa.gov)

https://realestatesales.gov/gsaauctions/aucdsclnk?sl=BOSTN118009001