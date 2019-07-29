Former U.S. Coast Guard Housing online auction close date announced

JONESPORT, Maine (WABI) - New information on an online auction for Former Coast Guard Housing in Jonesport.
The auction is expected to close next Monday afternoon at 2.
This Victorian-style home is located on 9 Ferry Street.
It's single-family - around 2,000 square feet with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
There's also a mudroom, deck, porch and gorgeous views.
For more information about the online auction visit the link below or call Barbara Salfity at 617-565-5720 (email- Barbara.Salfity@gsa.gov)
https://realestatesales.gov/gsaauctions/aucdsclnk?sl=BOSTN118009001