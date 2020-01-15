Former U.S. Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago speaks with business and community leaders in Augusta

A former U.S. Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago spoke with business and community leaders in Augusta Wednesday.

It was part of the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce's Chamber Connections program.

Ambassador John L. Estrada served under President Obama and resigned from his post just prior to President Trump taking office.

He talked about his 34-year military career in the Marines and how he represented America's interests on the world stage as U.S. Ambassador. This included trade deals and building relationships with foreign leaders.

Estrada, who lived in Trinidad and Tobago until he was 14, says it's crucial to educate people on the importance of diplomacy.

"As a former military guy who has been to conflict and having the opportunity to get on the other side and see diplomacy, especially foreign diplomacy -- how critically important that is to prevent future wars," said Estrada. "You fail at diplomacy, you're going to have chaos, you're going to have war."

Estrada also said that he thinks the U.S. needs to work with its allies more instead of going at situations alone.