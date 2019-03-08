Former UMaine football pleads not guilty to punching NYC police sergeant

Detroit Lions linebacker and former UMaine football player Trevor Bates has pleaded not guilty to charges he punched a New York City police sergeant.

25-year-old Trevor Bates of Westbrook appeared in Supreme Court in Queens County, New York Friday after being indicted by a grand jury.

He also pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest and theft of services.

Bates was arrested in January when police say he punched a sergeant after skipping out on paying a $32 taxi fare.

The sergeant got a concussion and had to have stitches over his eye.

Police used a taser on Bates to restrain him.

Bates is due back in June.

The District Attorney's Office says Bates faces up to seven years in prison.