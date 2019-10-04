Former Tremont teacher convicted of sexual assault asking for new trial

A former teacher from Tremont convicted of sexual assault says police and prosecutors didn't do their jobs so he wants a new trial.

Court documents say 51-year-old, Ben Hodgdon also believes a witness was tampered with.

His attorney met with a judge Friday to set a date for a hearing.

Hodgdon used to teach and coach at Tremont Consolidated School.

He was found guilty in 2016 of sexually abusing a minor.

The abuse happened in 1999 when the student was 13.

Hodgdon's family and friends were at the courthouse Friday showing support for him.

But, the victim's family doesn't believe Hodgdon should get a new trial.

We spoke with a relative of the victim.

"He's certainly destroyed her childhood and her innocence and has affected the path that she's taken in life. It's time for her to move on. It's time for her family to move on, as well as his,” said the relative.

"I think this is so much bigger than us and I think that's what we are searching for. We're searching for the platform to talk about what's happened and to shed light on an area of our society that doesn't have very much light, you know the prison system and the court system,” said Ben’s wife, Hilary.

A hearing date has not been set.

