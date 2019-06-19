Former Thomaston man who shot girlfriend to death ordered back to prison

A former Thomaston man who went to prison for shooting his girlfriend to death is going back for two more years.

A judge revoked the probation Wednesday for 27-year-old Dylan Grubbs.

He pleaded guilty to violating his probation by using drugs and skipping out on substance abuse treatment, among other things.

Grubbs also admitted to operating a vehicle in March after his license had been revoked.

Grubbs served 19 months in prison for killing his girlfriend in 2015.

Chelsea Jones was sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot in Bath while Grubbs was showing a handgun to a potential buyer. The gun went off, hitting Jones.

Grubbs cut a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to domestic violence reckless conduct. The more serious charge of manslaughter was dropped.

