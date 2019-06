A former Skowhegan woman has been sentenced for sexually abusing two girls, nearly eight years ago.

43-year-old Amy Bussard of Florida was ordered to serve two years in prison.

She pleaded guilty last month to two charges of unlawful sexual contact.

Bussard was arrested in Oklahoma in January.

Court documents say both children were under the age of 12 when Bussard abused them.

The crimes took place in Skowhegan in 2011.