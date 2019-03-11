Former Skowhegan woman faces new charge in child sex crimes case

A former Skowhegan woman faces another charge of sexually abusing two girls, nearly eight years ago.

43-year-old Amy Bussard of Florida was indicted last week by a grand jury for three counts of unlawful sexual contact.

The Morning Sentinel reports she was arrested in Oklahoma in January.

Court documents say both children were under the age of 12 when Bussard abused them.

The newspaper reports the girls were in Skowhegan when the crimes took place in 2011.

Bussard was initially indicted on two charges of unlawful sexual contact.

She pleaded not guilty to those.

