Hundreds of high school girls attend leadership conference hosted by Olympia Snowe

Former U.S. Senator Olympia Snowe kicked off her annual Women's Leadership Institute with more than 500 young women from high schools all over the state in attendance.

Snowe, along with Governor Mills, addressed the many questions from the students who listened and learned from two of the state's female leaders.

"Hopefully together, we will have some influence on the lives of these girls and create in them the ambition and the confidence they need to move on to be successful," said Governor Mills.

"They are getting values, voice, and vision. They are getting confidence. They are getting self assurance. They are getting real leadership skills," said Dianne Nason, a student advisor.

"It's creating a network of really strong women in the state who are going to be able to give back on a regular basis. They're learning from the best of the best and it is really an opportunity for them to give back to the state of Maine," said Cary Olson, another student advisor.

"We hope to, you know, continue to grow and more importantly is continue to teach them life lessons with women mentors who are part of the program as well and meet with the girls every month at their respective high schools," said Snowe.

