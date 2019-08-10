Former Sen. George Mitchell reacts to accusations in Epstein court documents

Former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell responded Friday to recently unsealed court documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case.

In those documents a woman said Epstein forced her to have sex with powerful men, including Mitchell.

In a statement, Mitchell denied the allegations and said he never had any contact with the woman.

"In my contacts with Mr. Epstein, I never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls. I only learned of his actions when they were reported in the media related to his prosecution in Florida. We have had no further contact," Mitchell said.

A partial transcript of a September 2016 deposition in a lawsuit was included in hundreds of pages of documents placed in a public file by a federal appeals court in New York.

The 66-year-old Epstein was arrested July 6 and has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges in a case that has brought down a Cabinet secretary and launched fresh investigations into how authorities dealt with Epstein over the years.