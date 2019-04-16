Former Rockland health club manager sentenced for health care fraud, embezzlement

The former manager of a Rockland health club is going to prison for four months for stealing more than $200,000.

42-year-old Michael Morrison was also ordered Tuesday to pay back the money.

He pleaded guilty in December to federal charges of health care fraud and embezzlement.

Morrison was the head of the health club at Trade Winds Inn.

He also worked for Coastal Physical Therapy, which was a part of the club.

Court documents say for about 10 years, starting in 2005, Morrison overbilled the Mainecare program for $175,000 in fraudulent physical therapy claims.

He also stole about $31,000 from the club by keeping cash that was supposed to be deposited into a bank and misusing company credit cards.

