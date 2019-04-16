Former Rockland finance department employee pleads guilty to theft

A former longtime employee of the city of Rockland has admitted to stealing money from the city.

55-year-old Laurie Smith pleaded guilty last week to theft.

She was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Smith worked for the Rockland finance department for about 25 years.

Authorities say last fall, city staff discovered Smith had been using a city credit card to buy personal things.

In two years, she spent more than $5,000.

Smith paid all of the money back before she was sentenced.