Former President Bill Clinton, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush speak at UNE

Former President Bill Clinton and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush headlined a talk at University of New England in Biddeford on Friday.

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation partnered with UNE to celebrate the 30th anniversary of President George H.W. Bush's education summit.

The summit on Sept. 27, 1989, was, at the time, only the third summit ever called for all 50 U.S. governors.

Clinton and Bush talked about the importance of education and how it can be a bipartisan issue.

Clinton and Bush spoke Friday to commemorate the summit as part of the George and Barbara Bush Distinguished Lecture Series.