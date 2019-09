A former employee of the Tradewinds Market in Norridgewock has been sentenced to six months in jail for stealing from the business.

49-year-old Joyce Carpenter of Clinton pleaded guilty earlier this week to theft.

Last summer the owner of the store told police Carpenter had taken at least $10,000 in a year.

Detectives say Carpenter admitted to stealing it to pay her own bills.

A judge also ordered her to return the money.