Former Newport lawyer wanted for theft arrested, taken to jail in Skowhegan

A former Newport lawyer accused of stealing $250,000 from a client has been arrested and is in the Somerset County jail.

72-year-old Dale Thistle has been living in Quebec City.

A Bangor judge issued an arrest warrant for him when he didn't show up to court two weeks.

State prosecutors say Thistle never turned over $250,000 owed to a victim's family after a wrongful death settlement.

Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin says Thistle was entitled to about a third of it, but kept all of it.

She says his license was surrendered back in 2014 after he was in car accident.

At Thistle's scheduled court hearing on November 7th, Robbin said, "He was apparently not managing the practice as he should. Our evidence indicates that he was in fact, stealing client funds, and this is why this is an indictment, and why it's not just enough to take his license, we need to bring a criminal prosecution of theft."

Jail booking information says Thistle was brought in just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

