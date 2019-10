18 months...That's how long the man who once served as treasurer of the Litchfield Farmers' club has been sentenced to.

The Kennebec Journal reports 37-year-old Ryan Beaudette of West Gardiner pled guilty to theft today.

He also has to pay back the $129,000 he stole.

Beaudette was treasurer of the club, which runs the annual agricultural fair, for four years.

He took the money intended to be used for last year's event.

In court he said he stole to feed his gambling habits.