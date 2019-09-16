Former Jackman doctor arrested again following indictments

A former Jackman doctor was arrested again following indictments from the Somerset County Grand Jury.

65-year-old Gerald Keenan was arrested at an apartment in Brewer last Friday.

Police say Keenan faces multiple charges of sexual abuse of minors.

Earlier this year in Louisiana, Keenan was taken into custody on allegations of sexual assault. According to police, the alleged abuse took place when Keenan was working at Jackman Community Health Center in the late f1990's.

Keenan was out on bail when he was arrested last Friday.

He's now at the Somerset County Jail.