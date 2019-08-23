Former Houston police officer charged with murder over raid

A former Houston police officer has been charged with murder in connection with the January drug raid of a home that killed a couple and injured five officers, prosecutors announced Friday.

Former officer Gerald Goines, who was shot in the ensuing gunfight during the Jan. 28 raid, is charged with felony murder after police accused him of lying in a search warrant about having a confidential informant buying heroin at the home. Another former officer was charged with tampering with a government record.

Both were expected to surrender later Friday afternoon, District Attorney Kim Ogg said. The evidence will be presented to a grand jury in coming weeks.

Goines' attorney previously said he has done nothing wrong.

Rhogena Nicholas, 58, and Dennis Tuttle, 59, were killed in the raid.

Family and friends of Nicholas and Tuttle, who were married for 20 years, have continuously dismissed allegations the couple sold drugs. Police found small amounts of marijuana and cocaine in the house, but no heroin.

Initially, Houston police maintained that after officers entered the home, Nicholas tried to take away a shotgun from an officer and was fatally shot by officers who saw what was happening. But an independent review by the family of Rhogena Nicholas earlier this year cast doubt on that portrayal.

