Former House Speaker John Richardson passes away at 62

A former Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives has passed away.

John Richardson was 62-years-old.

Richardson, who was from Brunswick, became speaker in 2005.

In a statement from former Governor John Baldacci, it reads, “I’m deeply saddened to learn the news today that John has passed away. John was a dedicated public servant, who served Maine well for many years as a member of the Legislature, Speaker of the House and Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development during my administration. John was also a successful attorney and a thoughtful political commentator whose wit and wisdom will be missed. Karen and I send our condolences to John’s family and to his many friends and colleagues.”

Governor Janet Mills released the following statement:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of John’s passing. As Speaker of the House during my time in the Legislature, he was a tireless advocate for Maine’s working men and women, efforts that he continued later as Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development where he fought to build a brighter future for families and small businesses across our state,” said Governor Mills. “John’s many contributions to Maine extend beyond state government, with a legacy that stretches from the creation of the Business and Consumer Court to the redevelopment of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, now Brunswick Landing. On behalf of the people of Maine, I offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time and express our gratitude for his service to our state. The people of Brunswick have lost a friend. I have lost a friend. The State of Maine has lost a friend.”

U.S. Senator Susan Collins issued the following statement.

“John began his public service as a volunteer firefighter. At age 19, a courageous attempt to rescue someone from a burning building put him in the hospital for nearly five months. John didn’t let that incident stop him, however, and instead, he dedicated his life to serving others.

“As an attorney, Maine’s Speaker of the House, and the Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, John worked tirelessly for the people of Maine. As Speaker, John built consensus and got things done. “John’s passing is a loss to the entire State of Maine, and my heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Senate President Troy Jackson released the following statement.

“John Richardson was a strong labor advocate, lifelong public servant and someone I consider a true friend. There are few individuals, especially politicians, who have such a profound influence on me, my politics and the way I see the world. When I was first elected to the House of Representatives as an Independent, it was John, who showed me which party was fighting for working-class families like my own. His unwavering commitment to the working men and women of this state as House Majority Leader actually led me to enroll in the Democratic Party, and the rest is history.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to John’s family and loved ones. John leaves behind an extraordinary legacy and his passing represents a huge loss for this state. He will most certainly be missed.”