Former Hermon football coach arrested in connection with Bangor shooting

A former Hermon High School football coach was arrested by Bangor Police yesterday in connection with a shooting that happened last week.

32-year-old Julius Willliams was arrested at his Hermon home Thursday night.

According to school officials, Williams was an assistant football coach last season and had told the school before the time of his arrest that he would not be returning next year.

Williams is charged with reckless conduct and attempted elevated aggravated assault.

Williams was taken to Penobscot County Jail but has since been released on $1,000 cash bail.

The arrest stems from an incident late last Friday.

Bangor police responded to a report of gunshots near York and Essex Streets.

According to investigators, they determined several gunshots were fired and two cars were involved.

They now say they've found those vehicles, which evidence technicians have processed.

The investigation is still underway.