Former Frankfort legislator sentenced for scamming elderly women

A former state lawmaker from Frankfort was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing more than $3 million from two elderly women and evading taxes.

54-year old Robert Lindell Jr. was found guilty in November of theft and tax evasion.

Lindell lives in California, but while he was in Maine he handled the estate of a 92-year-old belfast woman who died in 2012.

He also managed assets for a woman in her 80's, living in France.

At Lindell's sentencing in Bangor Tuesday, the judge called Lindell's offenses the worst theft he's ever seen.

In addition to prison time, Lindell was also ordered to pay $750, 000 in restitution. The judge says he based that amount on Lindell's ability to repay his victims, not the total loss.

