Former Fairfield school employee sentenced for having sex with 15-year-old student

A Waterville woman has been sentenced to a 18 months in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old student of the school where she was working.

Tia Rousseau, 31, was a direct care worker at Good-Will Hinckley.

The state says she drove a student to a hotel in Waterville and had sex with him.

"The evidence in this case was overwhelming, not withstanding her confession," said Kennebec County Assistant District Attorney Michael Madigan.

It happened last October.

She'll also have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

"I know that I made a lot of bad choices, but I didn't know how to dig myself out, and that is 100% my fault," said Rousseau at the sentencing Monday. "I definitely deserve a punishment, but from my indictment on, I lost a lot of things."

"I have no complaints whatsoever about this sentence," said Madigan. "That's a very difficult sentence to impose. We do seek to individualize sentences here in Maine."

After being sentenced, Rousseau was taken into custody.