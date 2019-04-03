Former East Millinocket police officer accused of crime, enters plea

A former East Millinocket police officer pleaded no contest Wednesday to tampering with a police report.

According to the District Attorney's office, it happened in November of 2018 while Kevin Ingersoll was still with the department.

The Criminal Justice Academy says Ingersoll was employed by East Millinocket PD from August 2011 until December of last year.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Almy says cases like this should reassure the public.

"The purpose of this prosecution here is to hold Mr. Ingersoll accountable for criminal conduct that he engaged in as a police officer so that the public can have faith that police officers will be held accountable when they misbehave," said Almy.

Ingersoll will pay a $600 fine.

