A former disc jockey from Brewer convicted in 2014 of possessing child porn was back in court today.

67-year-old Dana Wilson has been sent back to jail and is being held without bail for violating probation.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail and four years probation on the child porn possession charge in 2017.

Wilson will appear back in court next month.

If convicted of new charges, he could be facing more jail time.