Former Customs and Border Protection Officer sentenced to prison for possessing child porn

A Houlton man who worked as a Customs and Border Protection Officer has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for possessing child pornography.

46-year-old Larry O'Neal appeared in federal court in Bangor Thursday.

A jury found O'Neal guilty in April of last year.

According to court records, sexually explicit images of children were found on O'Neal's computer during a search of his home.

Authorities say O'Neal was using a peer-to-peer file sharing network connected to pornographic images of children.