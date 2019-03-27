Former Christian school teacher in Waldoboro sentenced for sexually assaulting student

A woman who once taught at the Coastal Christian School in Waldoboro is going to prison for sexually assaulting one of her students.

44-year-old Nancy Brann was sentenced Tuesday to two-and-a-half years.

She pleaded guilty last month to gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

The Lincoln County District Attorney says the assault happened during the fall of 2016 and the victim was under 14.

Brann had only been working at the school for about six weeks.

Investigators don't believe school administrators knew of the accusations prior to police becoming involved.

We're told Brann was later dismissed from the school for unrelated reasons.

