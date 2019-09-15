Former Celtics All-Star Antoine Walker attended kids basketball camp

Antoine Walker, former Boston Celtics All-Star made a special appearance today at the Results Basketball Camp held at Hampden Academy.

"What we're trying to do here is expand the kids opportunities. When we were kids if you would've told us that we were gonna see Larry Bird or Antoine Walker or Brian Scalabrine we'd be there with bells on," said the camp's Co-Director Mark Baxter.

More than 180 kids were packed into the gym to learn basketball from a real professional.

"I just appreciate the opportunity. I haven't been in a gym in a camp style in a few years, and to be able to come back and be part of a basketball camp is terrific for me, a great opportunity for me to interact with kids. And it's always good to be remembered, have so many young kids know who you are. It's a great feeling," said Walker.

Kids at the camp got to run different basketball drills and work on their fundamentals.

Each camper left with an autographed T-shirt, a picture, and memories with a former Celtics star.