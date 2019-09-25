Former Caribou substitute teacher who sexually assaulted student appeals conviction

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - A former substitute teacher in Caribou convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female student is appealing his case before Maine's highest court.
25-year-old Colby Conroy of Woodland was sentenced last fall to a year-and-a-half in prison.
He was found guilty of gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual touching, unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a minor.
Conroy was teaching at Caribou Career and Technical Center when he was arrested in May of 2017.
His lawyer told the state Supreme Court Wednesday that Conroy was only a fill-in teacher for one day.
He argued Conroy was wrongly convicted of the particular charges because Conroy didn't have a supervisory role over the girl at the time of the sexual assault since it happened two days after he was a sub in her classroom.